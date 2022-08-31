Minnesota Lake man critically injured in crash in Mapleton

A Minnesota Lake man was critically injured Tuesday evening after a motorcycle and semi collided on Minnesota Highway 22 in Mapleton.

Ronald Lee Feye, 61, was taken to North Memorial Hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol report states Feye was driving a 1998 Buel White Lightning northbound on Highway 22 right after 5 p.m. when he collided with a 2015 Kenworth semi driven by Travis Arvid Bowman, 49, of Waterville that was southbound.

Bowman was not injured.

The report states roads were dry at the time of the crash, and Feye was wearing a helmet.

Alcohol was not a factor for Bowman, and it is unknown if it was a factor for Feye.

Assisting at the scene were the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Mapleton Police Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and North Memorial Air.