My Point of View: Vote Dornink and Finstad in primary election Aug. 9

My Point of View by Robert Hoffman

Every other week the local group that currently represents the Democrats and the Freeborn County Republicans share this My Point of View column. We greatly appreciate the Albert Lea Tribune for allowing us this opportunity. We are offered 800 words each week and often the local group of Democrats-Socialists spend 790 of their 800 words talking about Republicans. This is one of the few times I think the local “DFL” is on to something. I am going to spend the rest of our column talking about the Republicans also.

I don’t need 800 words this week. Next Tuesday, Aug. 9, almost everyone reading this edition of the Albert Lea Tribune has the opportunity to vote for both Sen. Gene Dornink in his primary race and to elect U.S. Congress candidate Brad Finstad to replace our former U.S. Congressman Jim Hagedorn in a special election. As a matter of fact, we get to vote for Brad Finstad twice (don’t forget to flip your ballot and vote for Brad Finstad in both the primary race and the special election.)

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, vote! Vote for Sen. Gene Dornink, vote twice for Brad Finstad, vote.

Freeborn County’s Republicans did not lose a single race in the 2020 elections. The elected individuals we chose represent our moderate, conservative, core values. The elected individuals we’ve asked to serve do not represent the extremes we see flanking each side of the political spectrum by other candidates in this election. Southern Minnesota is well represented by the individuals we have chosen and voting to re-elect Sen. Gene Dornink and elect Brad Finstad on Aug. 9 is what we can best do for Albert Lea, Freeborn County, southern Minnesota and our state as a whole. Vote next Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Robert Hoffman is chairman of the Freeborn County Republican Party.