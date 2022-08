June 24, 1946 – Aug. 4, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Neal Bergland, 76, Albert Lea, Minn., died Thursday, Aug. 4, in Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m, followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Glenville, Minn.

Arrangements by Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home.