Now through Oct. 1, apply for Extension master gardener volunteer program

Gardening enthusiasts in Freeborn County are encouraged to apply to become a University of Minnesota Extension master gardener. The application period is open through Oct. 1.

Extension master gardeners bring science-based horticulture knowledge and practices to Minnesota, promoting healthy landscapes and building communities through their volunteer efforts.

Master gardener volunteers are respected as reliable sources of gardening information for Minnesotans. Becoming a master gardener gives volunteers a chance to expand their interests in areas including sustainability, local foods, pollinator health and climate responsiveness.

Master gardeners also put their skills to work conserving green spaces, native plants and clean water.

The University of Minnesota has trained thousands of master gardeners. They come from all ages and backgrounds. Each year, they contribute more than 140,000 hours of service in Minnesota communities.

This year, the training will be all on-line and spread out over 14 weeks, making the program more student-friendly than ever.

To become a master gardener, individuals commit to complete online training and 50 hours of volunteering in the first year.

After the first year, they commit 25 hours to annual volunteer work; many choose to devote more time to the program.

Currently, Freeborn County does not have a local leadership group to coordinate volunteer activities. To provide access to Freeborn County residents interested in becoming master gardeners, a state-wide volunteer group option that was recently introduced. Join us to become a certified volunteer-at-large.

As a volunteer-at-large, you will receive guidance and support from a state program Extension educator through Zoom meetings, conference calls and email.

You’ll have the opportunity to participate in numerous volunteer activities.