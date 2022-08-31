Paid political letter: Support Schindler for school board

I am in support of Gary Schindler as an Albert Lea school board member. Here is why:

Gary is a committed member of the Freeborn County community.

Gary has worked in education for years having been a dean of students at Riverland College. He identified and supported the needs of students and staff in the delivery of services to students. He has a commitment to youth and adults as evidenced by his work and volunteer work in our community.

Gary is informed and sensitive to meeting the diverse needs of youth and adults in our community.

Gary speaks with pride of our community and what it has to offer in many aspects. He has a particular commitment to education though.

Gary continues to do several presentations in our community, teaching about history from our community and in our country.

Gary and his wife are loving grandparents. I see in his posts as Grandpa, how much he values teaching and supporting his grandchild while supporting his grandchild’s parents.

Gary’s values are evident. He is a caring, honest man who treats others with respect even when he disagrees with them. I see him as an individual who is willing to listen to both sides in a respectful manner.

I believe Gary would be an asset to the Albert Lea school board.

I encourage you to cast your vote for Gary Schindler as a school board member.

Rose Olmsted

Albert Lea