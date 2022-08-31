Paid political letter: Vote Gary Schindler for school board

Gary Schindler will bring over 40 years of both K-12 and college experience to the District 241 school board. He has been an educator, counselor, administrator, accreditation officer, club adviser and coach. This vast and unique collection of experience will allow him to foster collaboration with our District 241 students, families, faculty, staff, administration and our community. He is a gifted leader and will be a great addition to our school board. Please join me in supporting Gary Schindler for our District 241 school board.

Eric Youlden

Albert Lea