Paid political letter: Vote Gary Schindler for school board

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, August 30, 2022

By Submitted

Gary Schindler will bring over 40 years of both K-12 and college experience to the District 241 school board. He has been an educator, counselor, administrator, accreditation officer, club adviser and coach. This vast and unique collection of experience will allow him to foster collaboration with our District 241 students, families, faculty, staff, administration and our community. He is a gifted leader and will be a great addition to our school board. Please join me in supporting Gary Schindler for our District 241 school board. 

Eric Youlden

Albert Lea

Email newsletter signup

More Opinion

Editorial Roundup: Social media platforms facing more pressure

Al Batt: What did you learn or forget during school today?

My Point of View: Biden’s student loan plan will make inflation worse

Sarah Stultz: Open eyes, raise voices against overdoses 

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials