Possible burglary, crashes and other reports

A door knob on the back door of a garage was missing and a window broken on a house at 5:11 p.m. Aug. 1 at 23480 630th Ave. in Alden.

1 turns self in on warrant

Marlin Abrego, 30, reportedly turned herself in on a local warrant at 1:36 a.m. Aug. 2 at 411 S. Broadway.

Items reported missing

A utility trailer and scrap metal were reported missing at 11:07 a.m. Aug. 2 at 79433 Freeborn County Road 46.

Damage reported to door

Damage was reported to a side garage door at 3:55 p.m. Aug. 2 at 17098 830th Ave., Glenville.

1 injured in motorcycle crash

Jordan Tanner Cornelius was reportedly injured after a motorcycle crash on Freeborn County Road 45 south of Geneva the afternoon of Aug. 2. Cornelius was reportedly cited for driving after revocation, careless driving, no motorcycle endorsement, no insurance and unregistered vehicle.

2 taken to hospital after crash

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 3 in the ditch in front of 82120 165th St. in Glenville.

1 arrested for fleeing on foot

Deputies arrested Francisco Jose Guerrero, 21, for fleeing on foot after a reported fight on the Midway at the Freeborn County Fair at 8:49 p.m. Aug. 3 at 1105 Bridge Ave.

Items reported stolen from vehicle

A purse and backpack were reported stolen at 9:36 p.m. Friday out of a vehicle at 19499 780th Ave. in Albert Lea.

1 arrested for DWI test refusal

Deputies arrested Angel Alexis Martinez Martinez for third-degree DWI test refusal after a traffic stop at 9:50 p.m. Sunday at 2611 Bridge Ave.