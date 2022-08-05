PUBLIC NOTICE

Hearing on the proposed Administrative Levy budget for 2023 for Turtle Creek Watershed District will be held on Tuesday August 16th, 2022 at 5:15 P.M. at the Government Center in Hollandale, MN.

The total dollars budgeted for the year 2023 is $114,000.00. Line items are available at the hearing, in the monthly minutes, on the Internet or through the Administrative person at Mower SWCD office.

Nancy Finley

Albert Lea Tribune:

Aug. 3 and 10, 2022

PUBLIC HEARING