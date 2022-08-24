Riverland has new vice president

Marc Serrett has been named Riverland Community College’s new vice president of employee relations and human resources. He started his position Aug. 15.

Serrett has been in human resources management for more than 15 years, with 7 1/2 of those being at South Dakota State University as the director of human resources. Serrett considers himself blessed to have been a child of Air Force parents as he was given the opportunity to live both all over the United States and in South Korea.

After graduating high school from Homestead High School in Cupertino, California, Serrett attended Foothills Community College located in Los Gatos, California where he gained a deep appreciation for the value and quality of community college. Since then, he has earned both a bachelor’s degree in human resources management and a master’s degree in organizational performance from Bellevue University located in Bellevue, Nebraska. Serrett also holds a senior professional of human resources certification from the Human Resources Certification Institute.

Serrett believes strongly in the value of education and that students of all ages should be given the option of community college at the same time they are told about four-year institutions. He has served on multiple nonprofit boards, but he is most proud of his support of the Brookings Behavioral Health and Wellness board on which he has served for almost five years.

“I am both excited and honored to be joining the Riverland team,” Serrett said. “I am impressed by the dedication of both the Riverland faculty and staff in delivering the college’s mission to transform lives. For more than 80 years, Riverland has helped prepare people from all walks of life for the next chapter in their lives and careers. I am truly looking forward to being part of Riverland and helping our faculty and staff fulfill the college’s mission, vision, and values.”

Serrett and his wife Darla, have five children and two dogs. One daughter resides in St. Paul, one son lives in Ames, Iowa, another daughter lives in Omaha, Nebraska and two sons live in Brookings, South Dakota.

“I was inspired by Marc’s collaborative spirit and the strong higher education background he will bring with him to Riverland,” said Adenuga Atewologun, college president. “I believe his skills, coupled with his transformational work attitude, will be the perfect combination to lead Riverland toward hiring and retaining more diverse top talent in our classrooms and on our staff, furthering our system and college goals for Equity 2030.”

Although his primary office will be on the Austin Campus, Serrett will be working with faculty and staff on all three campuses including Albert Lea and Owatonna.