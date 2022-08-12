Memorial services for Ronnie Merlin Thompson will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 2pm at Bear Lake Church, Albert Lea, MN. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service at the church on Monday. Inurnment will be at Bear Lake Cemetery.

Ronnie Thompson was born October 16, 1953, in Albert Lea, MN to Duane and Edythe Thompson. He passed away August 10, 2022.

Ronnie Grew up in Twin Lakes on the farm and attended school in Emmons, where he lived for the remainder of his life. He married Marlis Kay on December 23, 1980, and from their union two children were born, Bill and Dawn.

Ronnie loved the outdoors and spent much of his time fishing and camping. He also loved woodworking and motorcycling. When he wasn’t engaged in work or his other hobbies, he could often be found tinkering in the garage.

Ronnie worked as a supervisor for Smithfield Foods for many years. He was also a member of the Bear Lake Church.

He is survived by his wife Marlis; Son Bill (Terri) Hallman; Son-in-Law Ron Egge; Mother Edythe Thompson; Brother Lee (Mary) Jack; 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren with 2 more on the way, and many nieces and nephews.

Those proceeding him in death are his father Duane Thompson; Sister Marlene Thompson; Brother Neil Thompson; Daughter Dawn Egge; and his in-laws Gene and Jan Hoy.