Scoreboard: Aug. 26, 2022

Upcoming area prep schedule

Saturday

Football: Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons and NRHEG at Albert Lea, 8:30 a.m. (scrimmages)

United South Central at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 9 a.m. (scrimmages)

Volleyball: Northwood-Kensett at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 9 a.m. (tournament)

Girls tennis: United South Central at New Prague, 9 a.m. (tournament)

Monday

Girls tennis: Albert Lea at Farmington, 3:30 p.m.

United South Central at Fairmont, 4:30 p.m.

Boys and girls cross country: Albert Lea at home, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Volleyball: NRHEG at Alden-Conger, 7 p.m.

Glenville-Emmons at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Nashua-Plainfield at Northwood-Kensett, 7 p.m.

Lake Mills at Belmond-Klemme, 7 p.m.

Girls tennis: Albert Lea at Owatonna, 4:45 p.m.

Sibley East at United South Central, 4:15 p.m.

Boys and girls cross country: Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills at Newman Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday’s results

Girls tennis

Rochester Mayo 7, Albert Lea 0

Singles

1. Keely Ryder (RM) def. Rachel Doppelhammer, 6-0, 6-1

2. Malea Diehn (RM) def. Hannah Willner, 6-0, 6-1

3. Eliana Elder (RM) def. Bree Weilage, 6-1, 6-0

4. Diane Meuneir (RM) def. Cydney Pathammavong, 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

1. Nandini Iyer/Audrey Aney (RM) def. Marissa Hanson/Lilly Hyke, 6-0, 6-0

2. Bergen Jacob/Taylor Hill (RM) def. Ava Bremer/Ashlyn Berven, 6-1, 6-1

3. Charlotte Colby/Ella Dozois (RM) def. Emma Prihoda/Emery Nelson, 6-0, 6-0

LeSueur-Henderson 5, United South Central 2

Singles

1. Chloe Brandt (LSH) def. Kelsie Chapman, 6-2, 6-0

2. Brylee Neubauer (USC) def. Lauren Krause, 6-0, 6-2

3. Harriet Tuck (LSH) def. Ivy O’Rourke, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

4. Maggie Froelich (LSH) def. Juliana Clore, 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

1. Ella Nesbit/Isabella Holloway (LSH) def. Lauren Hansen/Maya Hansen, 6-0, 6-2

2. Olivia Bungum/Addison Mithun (USC) def. Korean Straub/Addison Fahey, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1

3. Alice Breaker/Ava Becker (LSH) def. Emma Johnson/Caitlin Rheingans, 6-0, 6-2

Tuesday’s results

Girls tennis

Winona 5, Albert Lea 2

Singles

1. Molly Heinert (WN) def. Rachel Doppelhammer, 6-1, 6-2

2. Julia Reeck (WN) def. Bree Weilage, 6-3, 6-0

3. Marissa Hanson (AL) def. Melanie Buttenhoff, 6-1, 6-1

4. Cydney Pathammavong (AL) def. Bella Reeck, 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

1. Marissa McNally/Anna Bricco (WN) def. Alyssa Jensen/Hannah Willner, 6-2, 6-3

2. Josie Gunderson/Velaina Kiesel (WN) def. Lilly Hyke/Ashlyn Berven, 6-4, 6-2

3. Brianna Styba/Lauren Steinfeldt (WN) def. Emma Prihoda/Kallie Studier, 6-1, 6-1

Mankato West 6, Albert Lea 1

Singles

1. Payton Douglas (MW) def. Rachel Doppelhammer, 6-0, 6-1

2. McKenna Schreiber (MW) def. Alyssa Jensen, 6-1, 6-0

3. Bree Weilage (AL) def. Riley Lowe, 6-3, 7-5

4. Emily Kodet (MW) def. Cydney Pathammavong, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1. Ella Betters/Renn Corley (MW) def. Marissa Hanson/Hannah Willer, 6-3, 6-0

2. Julia Ulman/Delaney Giesen (MW) def. Lilly Hyke/Ashlyn Berven, 6-3, 6-1

3. Angie Dickhudt/Ellie Young (MW) def. Ava Bremer/Emery Nelson, 6-3, 6-1

Blue Earth Area 5, United South Central 2

Singles

1. Addison Armstrong (BE) def. Brylee Nuenauer, 6-1, 6-2

2. Olivia Dutton (BE) def. Lauren Hanson, 6-3, 6-4

3. Grace Hanson (BE) def. Ivy O’Rourke, 6-2, 6-1

4. Carol Schrader (BE) def. Juliana Clore, 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

1. Kelsie Chapman/Maya Hanson (USC) def. Lauren Servis/Ashlyn Klinker, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6

2. Addison Mithun/Olivia Bungum (USC) def. Addison Prescher/Abbey Lorenz, 6-1, 6-0

3. Mckinley Hanson/Grace Schavey (USC) def. Ava Bungum/Emma Johnson, 6-1, 6-3

Sibley East 7, United South Central 0

Singles

1. Mallory Sylvester (SE) def. Kelsie Chapman, 6-0, 6-2

2. Morgan Johnson (SE) def. Brylee Nuebauer, 6-1, 6-0, 7-6

3. Morgan Haggenmiller (SE) def. Ivy O’Rourke, 6-1, 6-3

4. Amelia Kratzke (SE) def. Juliana Clore, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1. Holly Otto/Jessica Widmer (SE) def. Olivia Bungum/Maya Hanson, 6-2, 6-3

2. Shelby Bieball/Jada Henke (SE) def. Addison Mithun Lauren Hanson, 6-2, 6-2

3. Morgan Thoele/Rebecca Redman (SE) def. Ava Bungum/Caitlin Rheingans, 6-1, 6-0

Glencoe-Silver Lake 6, United South Central 1

Singles

1. Anna Sievert (GSL) def. Kelsie Chapman, 7-5, 6-2

2. Brylee Nuebauer (USC) def. Jenna Trippel, 6-3, 6-4

3. Abigail Ziegler (GSL) def. Lauren Hanson, 6-2, 6-4

4. Allysa Gruber (GSL) def. Juliana Clore, 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

1. Mariah Gutknecht/Bree Ryherd (GSL) def. Olivia Bungum/Maya Hanson, 2-6, 6-4, 10-7

2. Lydia Simons/Eva Stuewe (GSL) def. Addison Mithun/Ivy O’Rourke, 6-3, 6-4

3. Navaeh Kohout/Jadyn Stuewe (GSL) def. Ava Bungum/Caitlin Rheingans, 6-2, 6-1