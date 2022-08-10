Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in shooting

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon south of Albert Lea.

The Sheriff’s Office stated Juan Vasquez Jr., 45, of Albert Lea was allegedly shot by Ben Vidal Moreno, 32, and likely died at the scene outside of a house at 75463 160th St.

The Sheriff’s Office stated Vasquez had come to the house with another man in an SUV, and Moreno was already at the residence.

At some point, Vasquez and the other man got back into the SUV and began to leave the residence. When they turned from the driveway to continue westbound on 160th Street, the SUV was struck with multiple rounds from a firearm.

The SUV reportedly stopped, and Vasquez got out and walked back to the house. The driver of the SUV heard one more shot and saw Vasquez was not returning to the vehicle, so he got back in and drove away. Law enforcement made contact with that person not long after the shooting.

Moments after the shooting, Moreno then got into a pickup that was at the residence and drove away.

Authorities continue to look for Moreno, and ask the public to call the Sheriff’s Office immediately if they see him or the 2004 Ford F150 he left the scene in. The license plate is EUZ057. Call 507-377-5200, extension 5, or 911.