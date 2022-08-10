Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation recruiting for Prosperity Initiative cohort

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) is recruiting businesses for a new cohort of the Prosperity Initiative program. Entrepreneurs in SMIF’s 20-county region who identify as Black, Indigenous or People of Color (BIPOC), women, veterans, low-income persons and/or persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Prosperity Initiative clients commit to a six-month period of working directly with an experienced business coach for a total of 40 hours. Clients connect monthly with other entrepreneurs participating in the program through peer network meetings to discuss challenges and successes. All resources are free for participating businesses.

When the Prosperity Initiative was created in 2016, its mission was to help remove barriers to success for BIPOC entrepreneurs. This is the first year that the program has expanded its eligibility to also include entrepreneurs who identify as women, veterans, low-income and/or a person with disabilities.

Partners serving on the advisory committee include Community Economic Development Associates (CEDA), Collider Foundation, Hispanic Advocacy and Community Empowerment through Research (HACER), Region Nine Development Commission, Merchants Bank – Winona and Minnesota Council of Churches – Tapestry Project.

Apply to become a Prosperity Initiative client at smifoundation.org/prosperity by Aug. 19.

The program will begin in early September and run through February 2023. Contact Christopher Mazziotto, director of business development, at christopherm@smifoundation.org or 507-214-7018. with questions.