Sports Memories: Hammer Field was renamed 10 years ago at halftime

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

50 years ago

Jim Palmer pitched a five-hit complete game shutout as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Minnesota Twins 2-0 at Metropolitan Stadium. Dick Woodson pitched eight innings to take the loss for the Twins.

Ells Bennett posted a two under par 108 over 27 holes to win the championship flight over Glenville’s Clark Cipra in the American Legion golf tournament played at Green Lea Golf Course.

The Albert Lea Quarterback Club was set for another season. Dr. Niles R. Shoff and Jim Gustafson were heading up the membership drive with John Pappas leading the fundraising projects and Otto Becker the meal and facilities.

Dick Davies became the Albert Lea Country Club’s golf champion for the 10th time when he defeated Dr. Jarv Knutson 5-4 in match play. Doris Olson won the women’s title defeating Ruby Tyler 4-3.

Russian Alexander Medved defeated Iowa State’s Chris Taylor in a controversial win in the super-heavyweight division at the Munich Summer Olympics.

10 years ago

Eighty-six-year-old John Gagliardi was about to begin his sixth decade as head football coach at St. Johns. His career record was 484 wins-133 losses-11 ties.

Baseball commissioner Bud Selig announced that the 2014 All-Star game was awarded to the Twins and Target Field. The Metrodome hosted the game in 1985 and Metropolitan Stadium hosted it in 1965.

Hammer Field was to be re-named Jim Gustafson Field at halftime of the Albert Lea Tigers football opener against Waseca.

5 years ago

The Albert Lea 12U girls softball team took second place in the Southern Minnesota Championship played in Austin. The team was coached by Mike and Kim Luhring.

The Albert Lea girls soccer team opened the season with an 11-0 win over Worthington. Sophomore goalie Marissa Vogt recorded her first career shutout for the Tigers.

The Albert Lea boys cross country team placed sixth in the Austin Invitational. Vidal Moreno paced the Tigers finishing ninth with a time of 18:02.9.