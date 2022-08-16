Spraying for mosquito control set for Wednesday in Albert Lea

For public health and enjoyment, Mosquito Control of Iowa will spray in Albert Lea Wednesday, with Thursday as the backup day in case of rainy or windy weather.

The company uses a product called Evoluer 4-4, which includes permethrin, a pesticide that is safe yet effective against mosquitoes and gnats.

For more information about the spraying service, call Mosquito Control of Iowa at 712-848-3295 or visit its website at http://mosquitocontrolofiowa.net. The website includes FAQs about mosquitoes and control strategies, including links to studies that show mosquito control does not harm bees.

To be removed from the spray area, property owners should contact Ryan Hajek, city of Albert Lea assistant public works director, at 507-377-4377 or rhajek@ci.albertlea.mn.us.

In addition to spraying, the City encourages residents to help control mosquitoes by taking these steps: