Steven Alan Ganrude, was born on August 16, 1961, to Warren Duane, and Myrna Petra Ganrude. He was the 3rd child of 4. He passed away on June 22nd, just after 1 a.m. from a heart attack. He was predeceased by Warren and Myrna. His remaining siblings are Terry (Carol) Ganrude, of Albert Lea. Their 2 children Israel, and Isaac Ganrude of Albert Lea. His sister Sharon of Albert Lea. Her 6 children, Matt (Aunglic) Morgan, of Jefferson city, Missouri, and their children. Cory (Lyndzee) Morgan of Miami, Florida, and their child. Thomas (Willow) Ganrude, and their children, of Owatonna, MN. Rachel (Andrew) Dennison, of Royal Oak, Michigan. Richard Morgan and his son, of Albert Lea, MN. Jadon Betz, of Albert Lea, MN. His Brother Duane (Terri) Ganrude, of Faribault, MN, and their son Nick Ganrude, of Faribault, MN. He also leaves behind aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was a master at his job of making braille come to life. He enjoyed beading, and making gifts of things he created. He was a competitive scrabble player. He loved to win! He left behind many good friends, too numerous to mention them all. He was loving and well loved. There will be a small graveside service for family at 10 am on Aug. 5th, at Hillside Memorial Gardens.