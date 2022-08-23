Stolen vehicle, hit-and-run and other reports

Deputies received a report at 5:16 p.m. Friday of a 2010 white Mini Cooper that was stolen while at the gas station at 498 E. Main St. in Clarks Grove. The vehicle reportedly hit a woman and fled. The vehicle was stopped at gunpoint on Interstate 35 near milepost 63.

Theft reported

Deputies received a report at 1:53 p.m. Saturday of a washer and dryer that was reported stolen from an apartment at 100 E. Park Ave. in Hollandale.

A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle at 1:33 a.m. Saturday at 130 W. College St.

3 arrested on warrants

Deputies served a warrant on Austin Joshua Mortensen, 29, at 2:09 p.m. in the detention center in Mower County.

Deputies arrested Nay Blu Htoo, 23, on a local warrant at 11:42 p.m. Saturday at 333 Hillcrest Circle N. In Clarks Grove.

Police arrested Andrew Jackson, 40, on a local warrant at 3:33 p.m. Saturday at 2102 E. Main St.

1 injured in fight at jail

One person was reportedly transported to the hospital with injuries from the Freeborn County jail after a fight at 11:32 p.m. Saturday. Police logs stated the person had a possible broken hand and head injury.

3 cited for disorderly conduct

Griffin Amson, Michael Christopher Avritt and Daniel Jim were cited for disorderly conduct at 1:25 a.m. Sunday at 411 S. Broadway.

3 cited for underage drinking

Police cited three juveniles for underage drinking after receiving a repot of underage drinking with six to 10 people at 9:21 p.m. Friday at 201 N. Broadway.

House tampered with, bike stolen

Police received a report of a house that was tampered with and a bike stolen at 5:40 p.m. Saturday at 1712 Eberhart St. The residence was the site of a house fire the week prior.

Window, cars reported damaged

Police received a report of a broken window at 11:20 p.m. Saturday at 2405 Ethel Ave. Five cars in the driveway also had damage.

Male injured in assault

A male was reported jumped at 3:15 a.m. Saturday at 216 S. Washington Ave.

Damage reported to car

A mirror was reported damaged on a vehicle at 1:46 p.m. Sunday at 1111 St. John Ave.