Stolen vehicle, hit-and-run and other reports
Published 7:59 pm Monday, August 22, 2022
Deputies received a report at 5:16 p.m. Friday of a 2010 white Mini Cooper that was stolen while at the gas station at 498 E. Main St. in Clarks Grove. The vehicle reportedly hit a woman and fled. The vehicle was stopped at gunpoint on Interstate 35 near milepost 63.
Theft reported
Deputies received a report at 1:53 p.m. Saturday of a washer and dryer that was reported stolen from an apartment at 100 E. Park Ave. in Hollandale.
A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle at 1:33 a.m. Saturday at 130 W. College St.
3 arrested on warrants
Deputies served a warrant on Austin Joshua Mortensen, 29, at 2:09 p.m. in the detention center in Mower County.
Deputies arrested Nay Blu Htoo, 23, on a local warrant at 11:42 p.m. Saturday at 333 Hillcrest Circle N. In Clarks Grove.
Police arrested Andrew Jackson, 40, on a local warrant at 3:33 p.m. Saturday at 2102 E. Main St.
1 injured in fight at jail
One person was reportedly transported to the hospital with injuries from the Freeborn County jail after a fight at 11:32 p.m. Saturday. Police logs stated the person had a possible broken hand and head injury.
3 cited for disorderly conduct
Griffin Amson, Michael Christopher Avritt and Daniel Jim were cited for disorderly conduct at 1:25 a.m. Sunday at 411 S. Broadway.
3 cited for underage drinking
Police cited three juveniles for underage drinking after receiving a repot of underage drinking with six to 10 people at 9:21 p.m. Friday at 201 N. Broadway.
House tampered with, bike stolen
Police received a report of a house that was tampered with and a bike stolen at 5:40 p.m. Saturday at 1712 Eberhart St. The residence was the site of a house fire the week prior.
Window, cars reported damaged
Police received a report of a broken window at 11:20 p.m. Saturday at 2405 Ethel Ave. Five cars in the driveway also had damage.
Male injured in assault
A male was reported jumped at 3:15 a.m. Saturday at 216 S. Washington Ave.
Damage reported to car
A mirror was reported damaged on a vehicle at 1:46 p.m. Sunday at 1111 St. John Ave.