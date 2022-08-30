STORAGE AUCTION

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

That the personal described as flows, to-wit:

Property stored in Unit #125 currently leased to,

Arlexxus Ellerbe

Property stored in Unit #206 currently leased to,

MarTreyvious Brasher

Property stored in Unit #207 currently leased to,

Wayne Fenney

Property stored in Unit #210 currently leased to,

Jamey Anderson

Property stored in Unit #211 currently leased to, Jamey Anderson

Property stored in Unit #401 currently leased to,

Crystal Richards

Property stored in Unit #409 currently leased to,

Stephanie Perego

Property stored in Unit #539 currently leased to,

Darlene Kline

Property stored in Unit #549 currently leased to, Jeff Johnsohn

Property stored in Unit #614 currently leased to, Brady Erickson

Property stored in Unit #619 currently leased to,

Jason Beloate

Property stored in Unit #744 currently leased to,

Noel Rodriguez

Property stored in Unit #751 currently leased to,

Joleen Anderson

Property stored in Unit #794 currently leased to,

Leonard Jensen

Property stored in Unit #839 currently leased to,

Desmone Subek

Property stored in Unit #907 currently leased to,

Rosalind Streeter

Property stored in Unit #920 currently leased to,

Beth Gonyou

Property stored in Unit #1005 currently leased to,

John Anderson

Property stored in Unit #1018 currently leased to,

Tamera Cardona

Property stored in Unit #1105 currently leased to,

Sean Cicero

Property stored in Unit #1138 currently leased to,

Jesse Garcia

Property stored in Unit #1334 currently leased to,

Juan Vasquez

Property stored in Unit #1414 currently leased to,

Juan Vasquez

Property stored in Unit #1435 currently leased to,

Eileen Armstrong

Property stored in Unit #1528 currently leased to,

Samantha Haukoos

Property stored in Unit #1622 currently leased to,

Emmanuel Wal

Property stored in Unit #1719 currently leased to,

Becky Kline

Property stored in Unit #1727 currently leased to,

Kaye Celia Hanson

Property stored in Unit #1745 currently leased to,

Dakota Koch

Property stored in Unit #1746 currently leased to,

Dakota Koch

Property stored in Unit #1742 currently leased to,

Gabriell Cox

Will be sold at public auction by Stow & Go Self Storage, On Thursday September 22nd at 4:00 pm 2022, at Stow & Go Self Storage, 2610 Hi Tec, 713 Spark Ave, 201st St Thomas Ave, 128 Garfield Ave in Albert Lea, to pay and satisfy a lien which is claimed to be due computed to the day said sale, exclusive of the expenses of said sale and of advertising therof, together with the necessary expenses of advertising and making said sale: and that the grounds of said lein are as followed, to-wit: unpaid rent and late fees. This will be a cash sale only.

Albert Lea Tribune:

Aug. 27 and Sept. 3, 2022

STORAGE AUCTION