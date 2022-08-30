STORAGE AUCTION
Published 6:36 am Tuesday, August 30, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That the personal described as flows, to-wit:
Property stored in Unit #125 currently leased to,
Arlexxus Ellerbe
Property stored in Unit #206 currently leased to,
MarTreyvious Brasher
Property stored in Unit #207 currently leased to,
Wayne Fenney
Property stored in Unit #210 currently leased to,
Jamey Anderson
Property stored in Unit #211 currently leased to, Jamey Anderson
Property stored in Unit #401 currently leased to,
Crystal Richards
Property stored in Unit #409 currently leased to,
Stephanie Perego
Property stored in Unit #539 currently leased to,
Darlene Kline
Property stored in Unit #549 currently leased to, Jeff Johnsohn
Property stored in Unit #614 currently leased to, Brady Erickson
Property stored in Unit #619 currently leased to,
Jason Beloate
Property stored in Unit #744 currently leased to,
Noel Rodriguez
Property stored in Unit #751 currently leased to,
Joleen Anderson
Property stored in Unit #794 currently leased to,
Leonard Jensen
Property stored in Unit #839 currently leased to,
Desmone Subek
Property stored in Unit #907 currently leased to,
Rosalind Streeter
Property stored in Unit #920 currently leased to,
Beth Gonyou
Property stored in Unit #1005 currently leased to,
John Anderson
Property stored in Unit #1018 currently leased to,
Tamera Cardona
Property stored in Unit #1105 currently leased to,
Sean Cicero
Property stored in Unit #1138 currently leased to,
Jesse Garcia
Property stored in Unit #1334 currently leased to,
Juan Vasquez
Property stored in Unit #1414 currently leased to,
Juan Vasquez
Property stored in Unit #1435 currently leased to,
Eileen Armstrong
Property stored in Unit #1528 currently leased to,
Samantha Haukoos
Property stored in Unit #1622 currently leased to,
Emmanuel Wal
Property stored in Unit #1719 currently leased to,
Becky Kline
Property stored in Unit #1727 currently leased to,
Kaye Celia Hanson
Property stored in Unit #1745 currently leased to,
Dakota Koch
Property stored in Unit #1746 currently leased to,
Dakota Koch
Property stored in Unit #1742 currently leased to,
Gabriell Cox
Will be sold at public auction by Stow & Go Self Storage, On Thursday September 22nd at 4:00 pm 2022, at Stow & Go Self Storage, 2610 Hi Tec, 713 Spark Ave, 201st St Thomas Ave, 128 Garfield Ave in Albert Lea, to pay and satisfy a lien which is claimed to be due computed to the day said sale, exclusive of the expenses of said sale and of advertising therof, together with the necessary expenses of advertising and making said sale: and that the grounds of said lein are as followed, to-wit: unpaid rent and late fees. This will be a cash sale only.
