Storage units broken into and other reports

Published 8:28 pm Monday, August 29, 2022

By Staff Reports

Items, clothing and other decorations were reported stolen at 12:56 a.m. Saturday at 2409 Myers Road. 

A storage unit was reported broken into and items missing at 5:58 p.m. Sunday at 2409 Myers Road.

 

Theft reported

Deputies received a report at 3:54 p.m. Friday of items that were stolen from a boat at 15829 795th Ave. in Glenville. Some of the stolen items included fishing rods and a depth finder. 

 

1 held for DWI test refusal after crash

Deputies held Mousam Singh, 26, on third-degree DWI test refusal, no Minnesota driver’s license and no proof of insurance after receiving a report of a crash at 12:41 a.m. Sunday at 518 Broadway in Hartland. A vehicle reportedly hit a parked car. 

 

Man arrested for fleeing police, other charges

Police arrested Billy Adams, 39, on a local warrant and Derrick Jacqueay Roberson, 44, for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety, fleeing in a motor vehicle and careless driving at 2:56 a.m. Friday at 122 E. Fourth St. 

 

Tire stolen off of vehicle

A tire was reported stolen off of a vehicle at 8:59 a.m. Friday at 2102 E. Main St. 

 

Juvenile cited for possession of e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 2:17 p.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane. 

 

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 2:27 p.m. Friday of theft by fraud at 122 E. Main St. 

 

Electric bike stolen

An electric bike was reported stolen at 4:50 a.m. Saturday at 809 Blackmer Ave. 

 

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Isaul Ramiro Rios, 25, on a local warrant at 11:03 a.m. Saturday at 608 Water St.

 

Harley-Davidson stolen

Police received a report at 12:39 p.m. Saturday of a 2014 Harley Davidson sportster that was reported stolen at 12:39 p.m. Saturday at 839 Blackmer Ave. The theft was believed to have occurred sometime Wednesday night or Thursday morning. Police arrested Shepperd Lawrence Robins Priestley, 30, for theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property tied to the case.

 

1 cited for assault

Police cited Lydia Lizzette Garcia, 32, for fifth-degree assault at 1:53 a.m. Sunday at 134 W. William St. 

 

Camper reported damaged

Damage was reported to a camper at 3:23 p.m. Sunday at 1021 W. Front St. 

 

Headlights stolen

Headlights were reported stolen off a truck at 7:06 p.m. Sunday behind 1619 W. Main St. 

 

