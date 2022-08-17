Suzanne Marie Hedstrom nee Jackson passed away at the age of 80. The family is heartbroken over the loss of our matriarch. Suzanne was preceded in death by parents Emery Jackson and wife Thelma and brother Thomas Jackson.

Suzanne is survived by Gary Hedstrom, husband of 59 years, sister Barbie Solheim (Jackson) Suzanne was a graduate of Albert Lea 1960. Six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Suzanne impacted so many lives. She ran in the first ever “National Women’s Marathon” in 1977 and was a member of the MDRA running club for over 30 years. Suzanne was a member of St. Alphonsus’ contemporary choir for 25 years. Elvis was Suzanne’s second king of her life just behind husband Gary.

Suzanne was as comfortable in Running Shoes as she was stilettos. She was a unique woman. Truly one in a million and will be missed by all.