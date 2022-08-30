Teen arrested after chase on I-35 in stolen vehicle

Published 1:03 pm Tuesday, August 30, 2022

By Staff Reports

Deputies arrested a 17-year-old male for fleeing police in a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, giving a false name to an officer and driving after revocation after a motor vehicle chase on Interstate 35 that started near mile marker 31 in Steele County and ended at mile marker 14 in Freeborn County. 

The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the afternoon at 722 St. Thomas Ave. while the owner was taking groceries inside. The owner came back out and the vehicle was gone.

Statue reported stolen

A brass eagle statue was reported stolen from off of a porch at 8:26 a.m. Monday at 510 E. Sixth St. It was last seen Saturday. 

Juvenile cited for marijuana, e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette on school property at 11:50 a.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane. 

