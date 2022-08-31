Letter: Thanks to youth workers at fair

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, August 30, 2022

By Submitted

I just wanted to give a big shout out to four impressive young gentlemen who worked at the east gate entrance on Richway during the Freeborn County Fair.

I was witness to their thoughtfulness to the older generation on Senior Day. They had such a great attitude and work ethic. 

I suspect they have a very bright future ahead of them.

Thank you goes to Mike Olson, Evin Anfinson, Jack Skinness and Ledger Stadheim. I wish you all the best!

Bonna Brenegan

Albert Lea

