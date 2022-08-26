Theft by fraud and other reports

Published 11:46 am Friday, August 26, 2022

By Staff Reports

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of theft by fraud at 3:16 p.m. Thursday at 103 W. Front St. in Hayward. An individual had reportedly passed three bad checks totaling over $1,400.

Fraudulent purchases totaling $1,600 were reported at 8:24 p.m. Thursday at 1528 W. Clark St. 

 

Fire reported

Authorities received a report of a fire at 5:31 a.m. Thursday at 816 W. Clark St. 

 

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

A juvenile was cited for possession of an e-cigarette device at 8:35 a.m. Thursday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

 

School bus stop arm violation reported

Police received a report at 8:55 a.m. Thursday of a school bus stop arm violation earlier in the morning at the intersection of East Front Street and South Newton Avenue.

 

Person reported electrocuted

Police received a report at 8:59 a.m. Thursday of a Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative employee who was electrocuted. The police logs stated the man was taken to the emergency room by ambulance.

 

Juvenile cited for assault, disorderly conduct

Police cited a juvenile for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at 10:12 a.m. Thursday at Albert Lea HIgh School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

 

Theft reported

A pair of glasses and cough drops were reported taken at 2:59 p.m. Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, 404 Fountain St.

 

Burglary reported

A burglary was reported at 6:51 p.m. Thursday at 221 N. First Ave. Nothing appeared to be taken. 

 

More News

Albert Lea police seeing increased overdoses in young adults 16 to 27

Education officials: Hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans could benefit from student loan debt relief

Chauvin moved to Arizona federal pen in George Floyd killing

Jersey Mike’s opens in Albert Lea, has positive 1st week

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials