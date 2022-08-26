Theft by fraud and other reports

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of theft by fraud at 3:16 p.m. Thursday at 103 W. Front St. in Hayward. An individual had reportedly passed three bad checks totaling over $1,400.

Fraudulent purchases totaling $1,600 were reported at 8:24 p.m. Thursday at 1528 W. Clark St.

Fire reported

Authorities received a report of a fire at 5:31 a.m. Thursday at 816 W. Clark St.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

A juvenile was cited for possession of an e-cigarette device at 8:35 a.m. Thursday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

School bus stop arm violation reported

Police received a report at 8:55 a.m. Thursday of a school bus stop arm violation earlier in the morning at the intersection of East Front Street and South Newton Avenue.

Person reported electrocuted

Police received a report at 8:59 a.m. Thursday of a Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative employee who was electrocuted. The police logs stated the man was taken to the emergency room by ambulance.

Juvenile cited for assault, disorderly conduct

Police cited a juvenile for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at 10:12 a.m. Thursday at Albert Lea HIgh School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Theft reported

A pair of glasses and cough drops were reported taken at 2:59 p.m. Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, 404 Fountain St.

Burglary reported

A burglary was reported at 6:51 p.m. Thursday at 221 N. First Ave. Nothing appeared to be taken.