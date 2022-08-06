Township and cities in Freeborn County commissioner districts after redistricting
Published 8:30 pm Friday, August 5, 2022
1st Commissioner District
Freeborn Township
Hartland Township
Manchester Township
Bath Township
Bancroft Township, Precinct 1
City of Freeborn
City of Hartland
City of Manchester
City of Clarks Grove
City of Albert Lea Ward 2
2nd Commissioner District
London Township
Shell Rock Township
Freeman Township
Oakland Township
Hayward Township
Albert Lea Township Precinct 1
City of Glenville
City of Myrtle
City of Hayward
City of Albert Lea Ward 6
3rd Commissioner District
Albert Lea Township Precinct 4
Bancroft Township Preinct 2
Geneva Township
Riceland Township
Newry Townshi
Moscow Township
City of Geneva
City of Hollandale
City of Albert Lea Ward 5
4th Commissioner District
Albert Lea Township Precinct 3
City of Albert Lea Ward 1
City of Albert Lea Ward 4
5th Commissioner District
Albert Lea Township Precinct 2
Pickerel Lake Township
Nunda Township
Mansfield Township
Alden Township
Carlston Township
City of Twin Lakes
City of Emmons
City Alden
City Conger
City of Albert Lea Ward 3