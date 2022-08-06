Township and cities in Freeborn County commissioner districts after redistricting

Published 8:30 pm Friday, August 5, 2022

By Staff Reports

1st Commissioner District

Freeborn Township

Hartland Township

Manchester Township

Bath Township

Bancroft Township, Precinct 1

City of Freeborn

City of Hartland

City of Manchester

City of Clarks Grove

City of Albert Lea Ward 2

2nd Commissioner District

London Township

Shell Rock Township

Freeman Township

Oakland Township

Hayward Township 

Albert Lea Township Precinct 1 

City of Glenville

City of Myrtle 

City of Hayward 

City of Albert Lea Ward 6 

3rd Commissioner District

Albert Lea Township Precinct 4 

Bancroft Township Preinct 2 

Geneva Township

Riceland Township

Newry Townshi

Moscow Township

City of Geneva 

City of Hollandale 

City of Albert Lea Ward 5 

4th Commissioner District 

Albert Lea Township Precinct 3 

City of Albert Lea Ward 1 

City of Albert Lea Ward 4 

5th Commissioner District

Albert Lea Township Precinct 2 

Pickerel Lake Township

Nunda Township

Mansfield Township

Alden Township

Carlston Township

City of Twin Lakes 

City of Emmons 

City Alden 

City Conger 

City of Albert Lea Ward 3 

