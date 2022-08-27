Weekly duplicate bridge winners in Austin announced
Published 8:00 pm Friday, August 26, 2022
Duplicate players do not take vacations; they play year-round on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Senior Center in Austin.
On Aug. 16, with nine teams played, winners were the following:
- Tie for first and second: Theresa Baldus and Harriet Oldenburg, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
- Third: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
- Fourth: John Liesen and Rick Stroup
On Aug. 17 five tables played and winners were the following:
- First: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
- Second: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan
- Third: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
- Fourth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
- Fifth: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
Players come from Rose Creek, Austin, Albert Lea, Mason City and Northwood.