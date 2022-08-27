Weekly duplicate bridge winners in Austin announced

Duplicate players do not take vacations; they play year-round on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Senior Center in Austin.

On Aug. 16, with nine teams played, winners were the following:

Tie for first and second: Theresa Baldus and Harriet Oldenburg, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Third: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Fourth: John Liesen and Rick Stroup

On Aug. 17 five tables played and winners were the following:

First: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Second: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan

Third: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Fourth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Fifth: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Players come from Rose Creek, Austin, Albert Lea, Mason City and Northwood.