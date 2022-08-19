Woman charged with stealing over $200K from Albert Lea HRA

A woman was charged Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis with stealing more than $213,000 from the Albert Lea Housing and Redevelopment Authority over eight years.

Marcie Marie Thumann, a former employee, was charged by way of summons with the charge of theft from a program receiving federal funds.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleged the theft occurred from January 2010 through at least July 18, 2018, and that Thumann allegedly embezzled and stole $213,217 for her own use.

The Albert Lea Housing and Redevelopment Authority receives funding from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Thumann is asked to forfeit any property that is derived from the proceeds traceable to the violation. If any property is unavailable for forfeiture, the United States intends to seek forfeiture of that property, the United States Attorney’s Office said.

Thumann, who is being represented by Christina Zauhar of Halberg Criminal Defense in Bloomington, is slated to appear on the charge Oct. 12.

The city of Albert Lea took over oversight of the housing authority after the resignation of former Executive Director Jon Ford in June 2018, including former Assistant City Manager Jerry Gabrielatos and Finance Director Kristi Brutlag, as well as former Fergus Falls City Manager Mark Sievert in the interim.

Executive Director Jeanne Leick was hired as the new director in September 2019 to bring the HRA out of “troubled” status by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development after the 2018 audit was not submitted on time.