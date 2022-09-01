1 killed, another injured in crash in Freeborn

A motorcyclist died and his passenger was injured Thursday evening after a crash on 640th Avenue near 285th Street in Freeborn.

Steven Kip Olson, 54, of Albert Lea The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office was transported by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and then flown to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester by helicopter for substantial leg injuries, where he later died.

His wife, Sonya Marie Olson, 51, of Albert Lea, also suffered leg injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.

The Sheriff’s Office stated the couple was riding a 2006 Harley-Davidson northbound on 640th Avenue near the intersection of 285th Street near Freeborn Lake. It was reportedly traveling behind another motorcycle whose driver said was traveling around 30 mph.

In the curve in the road, Olson’s motorcycle crossed the center line into the southbound lane and struck a southbound 2023 Kia Carnival in the front passenger side of the vehicle that was driven by Jaclyn Kay Henke, 35. Henke reportedly attempted to avoid hitting the motorcycle that came into her lane by slamming on the brakes.

Both Steven and Sonya Olson were thrown from the motorcycle into the west ditch of 640th Avenue after the crash.

Henke was not injured.

The Minnesota State Patrol will be assisting the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office by conducting a crash reconstruction investigation.