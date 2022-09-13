13-year-old killed in boat crash

Published 3:31 pm Tuesday, September 6, 2022

By Associated Press

HACKENSACK — Sheriff’s officials in Minnesota are investigating a boat crash that killed a 13-year-old girl.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Sunday about 10 p.m. on Ten Mile Lake near Hackensack.

Authorities say a 50-year-old Horace, North Dakota man was driving the boat when it “possibly struck something on or near the shoreline,” which caused it to crash.

The Motley girl was thrown forward and despite life-saving efforts from family members and emergency responders, she died at the scene. The driver of the boat suffered minor injuries.

