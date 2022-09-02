2 Albert Lea natives played for Mankato State 50 years ago

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

50 years ago

Owatonna’s Noel Jenke, a three-sport athlete at the University of Minnesota, was released by the Minnesota Vikings and claimed for the $100 waiver price by the Atlanta Falcons.

Freeborn and Glenville battled to a 0-0 tie in the season football opener for both teams in Freeborn. Freeborn’s defense held off Glenville on the seven-yard-line with less than a minute to go in the game.

Mankato State College was ready to start their season with a road game against North Dakota State. Roy Page and Mike Pappas of Albert Lea were on the roster for John Coatta’s Indians.