2 Albert Lea natives played for Mankato State 50 years ago
Published 7:00 pm Friday, September 2, 2022
Sports Memories by Tom Jones
50 years ago
- Owatonna’s Noel Jenke, a three-sport athlete at the University of Minnesota, was released by the Minnesota Vikings and claimed for the $100 waiver price by the Atlanta Falcons.
- Freeborn and Glenville battled to a 0-0 tie in the season football opener for both teams in Freeborn. Freeborn’s defense held off Glenville on the seven-yard-line with less than a minute to go in the game.
- Mankato State College was ready to start their season with a road game against North Dakota State. Roy Page and Mike Pappas of Albert Lea were on the roster for John Coatta’s Indians.
- Albert Lea’s Rick Harves was one of 61 players on the football roster at Augustana College in Sioux Falls.
10 years ago
- Chris Baas defeated Andy Petersen on the final hole to win his sixth title at the 85th annual Shortstop Golf Tournament played at Green Lea Golf Course.
- Marquies Gray threw two touchdown passes to John Rabe, and Jordan Wetstein hit a 32-yard field goal to lead the Minnesota Gophers to a 30-27 win over University Nevada-Las Vegas in three overtimes at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.
- After 141 relief appearances in his first three major league seasons, Esmerling Vasquez made his first start for the Minnesota Twins and was defeated 6-4 by the Kansas City Royals.
Email newsletter signup
5 years ago
- Autumn Muilenburg placed 16th for the Albert Lea girls cross country team with a time of 19.39 at the St. Olaf Invitational.
- Sam Skarstad picked up the lone win in singles play as the Albert Lea girls tennis team was defeated by Fairmont 6-1.
- Joe Nathan, who had recorded 260 saves for the Minnesota Twins, signed a one-day contract so that he could retire as a member of the Twins.