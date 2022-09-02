2 Albert Lea natives played for Mankato State 50 years ago

Published 7:00 pm Friday, September 2, 2022

By Submitted

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

50 years ago

Tom Jones

  • Owatonna’s Noel Jenke, a three-sport athlete at the University of Minnesota, was released by the Minnesota Vikings and claimed for the $100 waiver price by the Atlanta Falcons.
  • Freeborn and Glenville battled to a 0-0 tie in the season football opener for both teams in Freeborn. Freeborn’s defense held off Glenville on the seven-yard-line with less than a minute to go in the game.
  • Mankato State College was ready to start their season with a road game against North Dakota State. Roy Page and Mike Pappas of Albert Lea were on the roster for John Coatta’s Indians. 
  • Albert Lea’s Rick Harves was one of 61 players on the football roster at Augustana College in Sioux Falls. 

10 years ago

  • Chris Baas defeated Andy Petersen on the final hole to win his sixth title at the 85th annual Shortstop Golf Tournament played at Green Lea Golf Course. 
  • Marquies Gray threw two touchdown passes to John Rabe, and Jordan Wetstein hit a 32-yard field goal to lead the Minnesota Gophers to a  30-27 win over University Nevada-Las Vegas in three overtimes at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.
  • After 141 relief appearances in his first three major league seasons, Esmerling Vasquez made his first start for the Minnesota Twins and was defeated 6-4 by the Kansas City Royals. 

5 years ago

  • Autumn Muilenburg placed 16th for the Albert Lea girls cross country team with a time of 19.39 at the St. Olaf Invitational. 
  • Sam Skarstad picked up the lone win in singles play as the Albert Lea girls tennis team was defeated by Fairmont 6-1. 
  • Joe Nathan, who had recorded 260 saves for the Minnesota Twins, signed a one-day contract so that he could retire as a member of the Twins. 

