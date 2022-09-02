2 injured in crash and other reports

Two people were reportedly injured after a crash involving a minivan and a motorcycle at 6:03 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 640th Avenue and 285th Street in rural Wells. Both people were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Apartment broken into

A burglary was reported in an apartment at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at 821 Jefferson Ave.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited a juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 1:54 p.m. Thursday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Theft by fraud reported

Theft by fraud was reported at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at 2400 Consul St. A Home Depot credit card stolen in Goodhue County was fraudulently used in Albert Lea.

1 turns self in on warrant

Jeremiah Darwin Vanriper reportedly turned himself in on a warrant at 6:38 a.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.