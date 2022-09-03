3 arrested on warrants and other reports

Police arrested Joseph Manasseh Johnson, 29, on a Rice County warrant at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday at 1030 S. Broadway. Charges are expected for driving after revocation and fleeing on foot.

Police arrested Spencer Adam Edwards, 32, on a Mower County warrant at 6:23 p.m. Tuesday at 1705 S.E. Broadway.

Police arrested Dah Ler, 18, on local and EOD warrants and giving false name and date of birth to a peace officer at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday at 900 Hammer Road. The vehicle was searched, and an airgun and drug paraphernalia were seized. Two juveniles were dropped off at home.

Trailer reported on fire

A trailer was reported on fire at 3:11 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 90 near milepost 161.

Thefts reported

A Red Wing crock was reported taken from a porch at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday at 110 Seventh St. SE in Glenville. The theft occurred Sunday night.

A cell phone was reported stolen at 10 a.m. Tuesday at 262 S. Pearl St. The theft occurred about a month prior.

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report of a possible hit-and-run crash at 1:11 p.m. Tuesday at 1550 Blake Ave.

1 cited after reported hit-and-run

Police cited Gladys Guilen Rojas, 33, for no driver’s license, no insurance and leaving the scene of an accident after receiving a report at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday of a female who backed into a fence at 114 E. Fourth St.