5 things to do this week: 2 parades, Autumn in the Village and more

1

Mexican Independence Day Celebration

The Albert Lea Main Street Program, Albert Lea Select Foods, Albert Lea Parks and Rec and the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau are having a Mexican Independence Day Celebration from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Central Park. Mexican Independence Day is celebrated every year on Sept. 16 to commemorate the country’s freedom from centuries of Spanish rule. Food from La Borinqua, B-Lo Zero, El Rey Del Taco, Casper’s, Casa Zamora and Taco King will be available until 8 p.m., and there will be a kickoff parade downtown at 5:30 p.m. Children’s bingo will be available from 4 to 6 p.m., and DJ Charly will provide music from 6 to 8 p.m.

2

Homecoming parade

The Albert Lea Homecoming parade is at 4 p.m. this Friday. The parade will start at Slumberland on South Broadway, head north to downtown on Broadway and end on Fountain Street. The parade will include the football team, Homecoming royalty, the high school athletics clubs and more.

3

Car show

Three Oak Vineyard and Winery/Three Oak Wines, at 73505 225th St., will have their third annual fall classic from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Food will be provided from Erin’s Bistro and David K. will provide music. There is a $10 cover charge, and people should bring their own chairs.

4

Banquet

Freeborn County Pheasant and Habitat will have a banquet at 5 p.m. Saturday in the 4-H building at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $25 a person, and each ticket registers you for one of 10 grand prizes. Games and prizes will be available. Social hour starts at 5 p.m., with the meal starting at 7 p.m. The event will be catered by Smokin Bros BBQ.

5

Autumn in the Village

The Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library and Village will host Autumn in the Village from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. The free, family-friendly event will include historic demonstrations, live music, games, activities and more. Hot dogs, brat burgers, potato salad, pie and more will be available for purchase. The Skally line will bring old stories of Minnesota to life with energy and skill by sharing early American music. The village is at 1031 Bridge Ave.