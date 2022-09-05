5 things to do this week: Car show, food festival and more

1

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, at 320 W. College St., will host a fall bazaar and salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. For $8, enjoy a sloppy joe lunch, vegetable beef soup, dessert and coffee. There is also a quilt raffle. All proceeds will go toward supporting the church’s mission work.

Car show

The Harvest Fest Cruise-in starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at Produce State Bank in Hollandale, at 109 Park Ave. W. Show off your vehicles. Cars, trucks, bikes and ATVs are welcomed, new or old. Vendors and food trucks will be on hand, as well as music. The event is scheduled to go until 7 p.m.

Youth baseball fundraiser

Wedgewood Cove, at 220 W. Ninth St., will host the first Albert Lea Youth Baseball Golf Event this Saturday. Registration starts at 11 a.m., with a noon shotgun start. Besides golf, there will be a dinner and silent auction. Albert Lea Youth Baseball players eat free. The event will raise money for youth baseball.

Food festival

The Albert Lea Main Street Program, 112 on Broadway and the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau will host a Taste of Albert Lea from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Central Park. You’ve been enjoying your favorite food vendors all summer, and now they’re all together.

Czech Fest

The Czech Fest is this Saturday starting at noon at Lodge 44, the Bohemian Brick Hall, at 17509 850th Ave., Glenville. Enjoy food, a raffle, a silent auction, bake sale and music with a dance floor tent. Everyone is welcome to the free admission event. For a complete list of events, visit the Facebook page for Barefoot Becky & the Ivanhoe Dutchmen.