Woman injured in rollover near Freeborn

A 60-year-old woman was injured Wednesday afternoon near Freeborn after her vehicle went off the road and rolled on 660th Avenue.

Debra Winter of Freeborn was reportedly taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and then flown to Rochester, according to the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office.

Reports stated Winter was driving eastbound on 285th Street in a 2003 Dodge Durango and took the curve to go north on 660th Avenue when her passenger side tire dropped off the shoulder. Part of the vehicle went into the ditch, she hit a field drive and then lost control of the vehicle and rolled.

She was ejected from the vehicle and landed 10 or 15 feet from the passenger side of the vehicle.

The report stated she was conscious and breathing and complaining of shoulder and neck pain when responders arrived. Other information about the severity of her injuries was not available.