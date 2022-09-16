A Homecoming parade celebration

Published 6:24 pm Friday, September 16, 2022

By alexguerrero

Various student athletes and groups took part in the Albert Lea High School Homecoming parade Friday afternoon on Broadway.

The parade started at Slumberland and continued to Fountain Street.

