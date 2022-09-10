Administrator’s Corner: A great time to be a Tiger for Homecoming week

Administrator’s Corner by Chris Dibble

Albert Lea High School will celebrate Homecoming week with a variety of activities the week of Sept. 12-17. We kicked off the festivities with our first Pepfest with all students in attendance since returning from COVID. Homecoming 2022 marks our first return to normality and we will celebrate being back together as a school community.

As we have always done, we invite the community to take part in some of the activities we have planned for the week. Local businesses are participating in window decorating, and Holly Karsjens with the Albert Lea Convention and Visior’s Bureau has taken the lead in getting the Homecoming Parade back on the streets of Albert Lea. More information on both of these activities will be posted on the Albert Lea High School website as plans are finalized.

Homecoming is an opportunity for our district and community to share a connection. We will honor past graduates by inviting them home while also building connections within the district by celebrating together across our buildings. As a district and community, we can use the celebration of homecoming to build positive relationships and strengthen our Albert Lea family.

A list of all activities is available on the Albert Lea High School website and tickets to all events are available for pre-purchase using the Hometown Ticketing service on the Albert Lea Activities website.

It’s a great time to be a Tiger!

Chris Dibble is the principal of Albert Lea High School.