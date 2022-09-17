April Jeppson: Nothing like spending time with best friend

Every Little Thing by April Jeppson

I’m starting to get excited. This is my girls weekend, and as I was putting my suitcase together this morning, it hit me. I get to see my best friend! I’m like a little kid getting ready for summer camp. Putting together outfits and making sure I pack the right shoes. It really doesn’t matter what we wear or what we do though, it’s always a good time.

I met Dusty about 15 years ago. She and I taught at the same school and quickly became friends. Often we’d call each other on the way to work. We lived in Iowa City, so often we’d have to park a few blocks away from work and walk. I remember more than once talking to her on the phone as we saw each other in the distance. We’d wave and continue our conversation until we were close enough to hang up our phones and talk face to face.

When I moved away 11 years ago, she wasn’t sure if she’d ever hear from me again. I told her that we’d find a way to make it work. We’d talk on the phone almost daily. I was staying at home with my two little children at the time, and those phone calls kept me sane. I didn’t have a lot of money and she didn’t have a lot of free time, but we would meet up twice a year. Back then we were only able to spend a few hours together. I had to bring a child or two, and she needed to get back to drive her kids to their after school activities.

We continued meeting up a few times a year. Eventually our lives adjusted and we were able to spend more time together. She’d try to get out of work a little early and we’d get a hotel for the night. Soon our four-hour meet-ups turned into 24-hour adventures. Then we could get our Christmas shopping done kid-free. I had no idea how much you can get done when you don’t have children around you!

This weekend our plans are pretty simple. We’d like to get pedicures and find a good sushi restaurant. I’m also hoping to go to Costco to grab a couple things. Beyond that, I’m honestly just looking forward to spending time with my best friend. Maybe we’ll get ice cream, maybe we’ll stay up till 2 a.m. telling stories and laughing like teenagers. It really doesn’t matter what we do, it’ll be fun because we’re together.

There’s something special about spending time with someone who gets you. Someone who you can be 100% yourself with. No pretending or sitting up straight watching what you say, just being yourself with no fear of judgment is a beautiful thing. I hope you all have a wonderful weekend — I know I’m going to.

Albert Lean April Jeppson is a wife, mom, coach and encourager of dreams. Her column appears every Saturday.