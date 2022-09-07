Ask a Trooper: Am I allowed colored lights on the front grill of my truck?

Question: Is it legal for me to have a red soft lighted “RAM” lettering logo on the front grill of my truck? It’s not flashing, but always illuminated. Any answer is appreciated.

Answer: No vehicle is allowed to have a red light or any colored lights illuminated on the vehicle if it is traveling on the roadway. These lights can be displayed on private property for display only. Under lights are becoming more popular for vehicles on display, but once on the road they are illegal.

That is because they are a distraction and can be blinding to other motorists. It is important to do your research before putting aftermarket items on your vehicle. A lot of companies sell these items, but equipment laws vary by state.

Remember: you can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober.

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.

Troy Christianson is a sergeant with the Minnesota State Patrol.