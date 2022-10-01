Austin Senior Center duplicate bridge winners announced

Five full tables played duplicate bridge at the Senior Center in Austin on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Play starts at 11:30 a.m. both days.

Tuesdays winners were the following:

First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Second: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Third: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Fourth: Jim Fisher and Larry Crowe

Fifth: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

Wednesdays winners were the following:

First: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Second: Loren Cleland and Rick Stroup

Tie/third and fourth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Fifth: Paul Hanson and John Leisen

Elsewhere in the center the 500 players are by far the largest group. Another interesting group are the needle experts, who make a variety of knitting articles; they will sell or give away for just pennies, and the lunch room is open and well staffed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.