Austin Senior Center duplicate bridge winners announced
Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 30, 2022
Five full tables played duplicate bridge at the Senior Center in Austin on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Play starts at 11:30 a.m. both days.
Tuesdays winners were the following:
First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
Second: Barb and Orrin Roisen
Third: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
Fourth: Jim Fisher and Larry Crowe
Fifth: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland
Wednesdays winners were the following:
First: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
Second: Loren Cleland and Rick Stroup
Tie/third and fourth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
Fifth: Paul Hanson and John Leisen
Elsewhere in the center the 500 players are by far the largest group. Another interesting group are the needle experts, who make a variety of knitting articles; they will sell or give away for just pennies, and the lunch room is open and well staffed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.