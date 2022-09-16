Neal Arthur Barton, age 68, passed away suddenly at his Woodbury, MN home on September 12, 2022.

Neal was born on December 15, 1953 in Minneapolis, MN to Neal A. and Emma Theresa (Little Bear) Barton. He graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1972 and from Bethel University, with Honors, in 2011 with a B.A. in Christian Ministry. He felt privileged to later serve as the Prayer Pastor at Cedar Valley Church in Bloomington, MN. Neal was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his loving wife, Lori, and sons Adam, Jacob, Caleb, and Noah Barton.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Cedar Valley Church, 8600 Bloomington Avenue South, Bloomington, MN. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. followed by the service. Lunch will be served at the church following the service.

A more detailed obituary can be found at www.Washburn-McReavy.com. Dawn Valley Chapel (952) 941-7686.