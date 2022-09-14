Benefit Saturday for cancer victim

A benefit for Cora Hall is slated for Saturday at the Albert Lea Eagles Club. Events include a bike/car run, cost is $20/person with registration at 10 a.m., a kids social from noon to 2 p.m. and a silent auction from 2 to 6 p.m. Flashback will start playing at 7 p.m., and there will be meat raffles throughout the night.

Hall was diagnosed with brain cancer on Mar. 8 and had surgery Mar. 11. She will need six more months of chemotherapy drugs.