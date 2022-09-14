Benefit Saturday for cancer victim

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, September 13, 2022

By Submitted

A benefit for Cora Hall is slated for Saturday at the Albert Lea Eagles Club. Events include a bike/car run, cost is $20/person with registration at 10 a.m., a kids social from noon to 2 p.m. and a silent auction from 2 to 6 p.m. Flashback will start playing at 7 p.m., and there will be meat raffles throughout the night.

Hall was diagnosed with brain cancer on Mar. 8 and had surgery Mar. 11. She will need six more months of chemotherapy drugs.

Email newsletter signup

More News

New principal at the helm of NRHEG elementary school

5 things to do this week: 2 parades, Autumn in the Village and more

Class of 1951 gals to meet for lunch get-together

SMIF accepting applications for grant

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials