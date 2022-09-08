Burglary reported at storage unit and other reports

Published 6:42 am Thursday, September 8, 2022

By Staff Reports

A burglary was reported at a storage unit at 3:52 a.m. Wednesday at 2610 Hi Tech Ave. Some items were taken.

1 arrested after careless driving complaint

Police arrested Lorenzo Enrique Molinarez-Quiroz, 37, after receiving a report of careless driving at 6:51 a.m. Wednesday near Hy-Vee in Albert Lea.

1 arrested on probation violation

Police arrested Travis Lee Tritle, 24, on an alleged probation violation at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday at 408 S. Broadway.

Identity theft reported

Police received a report of identity theft at 12:27 p.m. Wednesday at 1104 Amelia Ave. Three checking accounts and a credit card had fraudulently been set up in a person’s name.

Man arrested

Police arrested Joseph Lee Marlin, 39, at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday near St. Peter Avenue and Ramsey Street.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Ricky Charles ORourke on a local warrant at 10:03 p.m. Wednesday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

1 arrested for controlled substance

Police arrested Dietrich Joe Clark-Robinson, 19, for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and driving after suspension after a traffic stop at 11:11 p.m. Wednesday near Lake Avenue and East William Street.

