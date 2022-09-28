Community Sew Day slated for mid-October

The Community Sew Day will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at Bridge Community Church, 2016 S. Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea.

Everyone is welcome, and projects will be available for all sewing levels, from beginners to experienced. Projects ready to be completed include quilts, crib sheets, children’s clothing and personal care bags.

Participants should bring their sewing machine, sewing supplies, a snack or bag lunch and completed projects from the spring.

Community Sew Day is part of the local Shinefest mission. People with questions can call 507-402-1081 or 507-402-7764.