Construction updates: Temporary water supply for Pillsbury Avenue

The following construction updates were provided by the city of Albert Lea this week:

Reconstruction of Freeborn and Pillsbury avenues

On Freeborn Avenue, the contractor is installing the rock base for the new pavement. Upcoming work for Pillsbury will include a temporary water supply; removing the existing pavement, curb and gutter; and replacing the sanitary sewer.

East Main Street

Temporary stop signs have replaced the traffic light at the Garfield Avenue intersection while crews build a pedestrian ramp and do other work. East of Garfield, work continues on storm sewers, curb and gutters, and street lights. The street will remain open to traffic with lane closures. Motorists are advised to slow down and give crews room to work.

Albert Lea Airport

Crews are sealing cracks in runways and taxiways, with some closures as the work is done.

Central water tower

The welding contractor is almost finished with its work on the new water tower at the corner of Fountain Street and Newton Avenue. The painters will start their prepping of the tank interior soon. For more information, including photos and video, visit this webpage: https://cityofalbertlea.org/new-water-tower/.