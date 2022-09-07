Court dispositions: May 16-17, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

May 16

Daniel John Lienemann, 24, 3270 Stalock Pl, Stillwater. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Hands-free law. Fees $50.

Jayme Nushay Ann Shaw, 25, 2014 36th Ave. N, Minneapolis. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $280.

May 17

Becky Kay Kline, 61, general delivery, Albert Lea. Count 1: Gross misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while body contains any amount schedule one or two drugs – not marijuana. Local confinement for 60 days, credit for 50 days served. Fees $155.

Eric James Ohnstad, 44, 1756 US 61, Lake City. Amended court decision from 10/13/16 conviction. Count 1: Offering forged check – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 15 months, stay 15 months. Local confinement for 118 days, credit for 118 days served. Restitution $1,704.10. Fees $390.

Timothy James Olson, 48, 925 Bluff Creek Dr., Grand Haven, MI. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Supervised probation for 30 days. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 30 days. Fees $800. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Robert Damian Riedmaier, 33, 203 SW 31st St., Austin. Count 1: Obstruct legal process. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $300.

Lah Bew, 47, 1034 Suburban Ave., St. Paul. Count 1: Fish and game – take fish without angling license. Fees $180. Count 2: Fish and game – take fish by snagging. Fees $50.

Kevin Harvey Portwine, 49, 1402 N Walnut, Colfax, IA. Count 1: Domestic assault – felony. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for five years. Fees. $1,055.

Shwe Pa Si, 26, 316 Hillcrest Cir., Clarks Grove. Traffic – speeding 91/70. Fees $220. Count 2: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.