Court dispositions: May 18-20

Freeborn County District Court

May 18

Richard Allen Bakke, 57, 89236 160th St., Glenville. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – fourth-degree misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while impaired. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $605.

Alex Michael Gonzales, 32, 919 Front St. W, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Justin Dean Mount, 44, 9600 Portland Ave. S, Bloomington. Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220

Sanchez Jesus Reyes, 26, 919 N. Jan Mar St., Olathe, KS. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

May 19

Trayanna Velita Monique Gray, 19, 7603 Catalpa Ave., Hammond, IN. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Kevin Lawrence Lowe-Mims, 28, 820 4th Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – careless driving. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $655. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Derek Allan Rothmeier, 26, 110 5th St. SE, Geneva. Count 1: Domestic assault – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 18 months, stay three years. Local confinement for 45 days, credit for three days served. Fees $130.

Scott Anthony Gumbusky, 54, PO Box 11, Glenville. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Kene Kennedy Nwangwu, 24, 10623 Astoria Dr., Frisco, TX. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 99/70. Fees $280.

Kevin Harvey Portwine, 49, 1402 N. Walnut, Colfax, IA. Count 1: Domestic assault – felony. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $1,055.

Matthew David Trager, 37, 211 S. 3rd, St. Bird Island. Count 1: Over legal table weight. Fees $380.

May 20

Juan Manuel Bueno-Guzman, 27, 734 Silver Lake Rd., Northwood, IA. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Oudone DeJvongsa, 55, 351 Hillcrest Cir., Clarks Grove. Count 1: Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – felony. Local confinement for two days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Jose Luis Garcia, 23, 225 E. Main St., Blooming Prairie. Count 1: Felony Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 13 months, stay two years. Local confinement for 37 days, credit for 37 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Sentence to service for 40 hours. Fees $655.

Lydell Antwana Mack, 40, 111 2nd Ave. SE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Shawn Jaren Naser, 22, 115 2nd Ave. N, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.