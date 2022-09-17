Court dispositions: May 20-26, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

May 20

​​Anthony Terrell Sanders, 30, 5737 Indiana Ave., Kansas City, MO. Count 1: Drugs – third-degree felony – possess 10 grams or more of a narcotic drug other than heroin. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for two days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for three years. Fees $180. Count 2: Drugs – felony second-degree – possess 50 grams or 100 dose units – amphetamine/PCP/hallucinogens. Dismissed. Count 3: Drugs – misdemeanor – possess over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Dismissed.

Anthony Terrell Willis, 49, 4841 105 Lane NE, Circle Pines. Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Saw Tut, 31, 2417 Milo Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – felony – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – felony – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 36 months, stay five years. Local confinement for 180 days, credit for 35 days served. Sentence to service for 40 hours. Fees $805. Count 3: Traffic – driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. Dismissed.

Jennifer Jonelle Wasson, 40, 410 St. Peter Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Harassment restraining order – violate and knows of temporary or restraining order. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised monitoring for one year. Fees $75.

May 23

Evan Jacob Miller, 35, 303 4th Ave. SE, Wells. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for eight months. Fees $75. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle. Supervised probation for eight months. Fees $75.

Stephanie Jade Stevens, 31, 114 Charlotte Ave., Albert Lea. Amended Disposition. 12/31/19 offense. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed upon paying complete and total restitution. Unsupervised monitoring. Restitution $509. Fees $75. 11/2/19 offense. Count 1: Theft – by swindle. Dismissed upon paying complete and total restitution. Unsupervised monitoring. Restitution $300. Fees $75.

Michael Danis Wicks, 49, 721 Plainview Ln., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle. Fees: $280. Count 2: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $200.

Lawrence James Wallis, 55, 802 N. Delaware Ave., Mason City, IA. Count 1: Drugs – Possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Statutory stay of adjudication. Local confinement for two days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees waived. Count 2: Drugs – possess over 1.4 grams marjuana in a motor vehicle. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Dismissed. Count 4: Drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed.

May 24

Ethan Tennyson Ball, 19, 320 Willamor Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor – consumption under 21. Fees $180.

Donald Maurice McCormick, 36, 930 ½ S. Broadway, Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 210 days, credit for 155 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Community work service: 30 hours. Fees $75.

Jennifer Machelle Mickelson, 37, 616 James Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Kevin Harvey Portwine, 49, 1402 N. Walnut, Colfax, IA. Count 1: Domestic assault – felony. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $1,055.

Pascual Vazquez Santiago, 24, 401 9th St. NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

May 25

Shiloh Bates, Jr., 26, 819 E. 4th St., Galesburg, IL. Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 3: Domestic abuse no contact order – violate no contact order. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 30 days, credit for 28 days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $455.

Kasey Lee Avery, 23, 1316 Frank Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $605.

Holly Marie Nelson, 39, 408 High St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Obstruct legal process – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 629 days, credit for 36 days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $130. Count 2: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed.

Albin James Straub, 3727 Main St., Barnum. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Teresa Blanch Whalen King, 51, 804 8th St. SE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Toi The Do, 37, 1007 5th St. NW, Austin. Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

May 26

Franciso Jose Guerrero, 21, 908 St. Jacob Ave., Albert Lea. 7/20/21 offense. Count 1: Obstructing legal process with force or violence – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 2: Fleeing a peace officer by a means other than a motor vehicle – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $155. Concurrent with other case. 1/4/01 offense. Account 1: Obstruct legal process – interfere with peace officer. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 365 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $205. Concurrent with other case. Count 2: Liquor – consumption under 21. Fees $180. Dismissed. 12/31/20 offense. Count 1: Possession of a small amount of marijuana. Dismissed.

Kim Sonya Durkos, 36, 1202 McNaughton Way, Spencer, IA. Count 1: Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Statutory stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150.

Nyabuony Jock Kuey, 33, 160 Homestead Rd., Mankato. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Jayne Irene Stout, 48, 106 Washington St. W, Hollandale. 3/15/22 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of MV insurance. Fees $200. 2/28/22 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of MV insurance. Fees $200.

Keith Richard Stumo, 41, 2318 Larson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Expired registration. Fees $30.

Teontae Tazjion Thomas, 21, PO Box 242, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jonah Shawn Togbah, 26, 556 37th Ave., Minneapolis. Count 1: Speeding – 94/70. Fees $220. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Musa Turay, 23, 1020 W. Medicine Lake Dr., Plymouth. Count 1: Speeding – 94/70. Fees $220.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.