Crop research grants available from MDA

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is now accepting grant applications for applied crop research that improves the agricultural product quality, quantity or value of Minnesota’s $9.3 billion crop industry.

Applications for the Agricultural Growth, Research and Innovation (AGRI) Program Crop Research Grant are due by 4 p.m. Nov. 30. The MDA anticipates awarding roughly $1 million in total.

Minnesota-based organizations with agricultural research capabilities may apply for the funding. Grants reimburse up to $250,000 of the cost of an applied research project that will provide results within three to seven years to benefit Minnesota agriculture, its producers and associated industries.

Research projects with an outreach plan that addresses how activities or outcomes of this project meaningfully involves or informs underserved agricultural producers such as emerging farmers, and rural communities with limited economic opportunities will receive priority. In addition, preference will also be given to applicants researching crops that have limited access to other research funds.

The online application is available at the AGRI Crop Research Grant website.

Funding for the Crop Research Grant was established through the AGRI Program which provides grants to farmers, agribusinesses, schools, and more throughout the state of Minnesota. The AGRI Program exists to advance Minnesota’s agricultural and renewable energy sectors.