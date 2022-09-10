David Eugene Thompson age 88 passed away Sunday, September 4th, 2022 after a brief stay at the Meadows Assisted Living at St. John’s Lutheran Community on Fountain Lake. David died from complications from Parkinson’s disease and Lewy Body Dementia.

David was born at Naeve Hospital in Albert Lea, Minnesota on June 7th, 1934. His parents were Herbert and Ida (Hoverson) Thompson and he was the eleventh child of twelve children. He was baptized and confirmed at the East Freeborn Lutheran Church. He attended Bell Country school and Albert Lea senior high school. David was then united in marriage to his high school sweetheart Marlene (Jerdee) Thompson on February 15th, 1953 at the East Freeborn Lutheran Church. Dave and Marlene were blessed with four children: Diane, Doug, Chuck and Cheri.

David enjoyed farming for 35 years and then owned and operated Hayward Machinery and later Thompson Sales in Hayward. He sold a variety of farm machinery through out the area for many years. In David’s younger years he loved playing baseball, volleyball, basketball and Golden Gloves boxing. He also served as past President of the church dartball league, President of the Hayward Booster Club and helped start little league baseball in Hayward. David loved his church in Hayward and served on the council and helped usher for over 50 years. Both David and Marlene especially loved spending time with all the grandchildren, taking them camping, biking and fishing. Attending the Grandchildren’s school sports and music activities were always a high priority over the years for both Dave and Marlene.

David is survived by his wife Marlene of 69 years and his children Diane (Doug) Wichmann, Doug (Peggy) Thompson, Chuck (Cindy) Thompson and Cheri (Scott) Christensen. He is also survived by his brothers Earl (Bev) Thompson, Paul Thompson, sister Elaine Erickson. His sister-in-law Marilyn (Dale) Matson, Brother-in-law Bob (Janice) Knutson. His 12 Grandchildren: Amber (Mark) Halvorsen, Amy (Bob) Dallman, Jessica (Ryan) Barnick, Angie (Will) Petersen, Carrisa (Justin) Mika, Tessa (Jason) Hemmingsen, Jenna Christensen and friend Josh Funk, Lindsey (Jesse) Ahlert, Megan (Jake) Weisenbeck, Michael (Stephanie) Thompson, Brad (Christina) Thompson, and Kyle (Kelsey) Thompson. He is also survived by his Great Grandchildren Emma, Lucas and Samuel Halvorsen; Roman and Jewelty Barnick; Jagger, Stella and Dakota Dallman; June, Jerry and Chip Petersen; Claire, Carson, and Charlotte Mika; Lexi and Wyatt Thompson, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

David is preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Ida Thompson, his mother and father in-law Orville Jerdee, deceased wife Bernice and Caroline Jerdee. His brothers Howard (Bernice) Thompson, Everett (Olive) Thompson, Wallace (Helen) Thompson and Palmer (Margorie) Thompson. His sisters Dorothy (Raymond) Jerdee, Carol (James) Bottelson, Harriet (Alex) Broskoff, Grace (Alton) Arneson, Sister-in-law Mary Thompson, Brother-in-law Ron and Sharon Jerdee, and Brother-in-law Jerry Erickson.

A special thank you to the Staff of the St. Croix Hospice and the Meadows Assisted Living at St. John’s Lutheran Community. The family appreciates the exceptional and loving care they gave to David and his family.

Memorials: Hayward Lutheran Church, St. John’s Lutheran community or the memorial of your choice.

The memorial service will be held on Monday, September 12 at 11am at the Hayward Lutheran Church in Hayward, MN. A visitation will take place on Sunday, September 11 from 4-6 at the Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN as well as an hour before the service. Burial will immediately follow the service at the Hayward Cemetery.