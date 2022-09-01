Diane Carrol Srp

Diane C. Srp, age 73, of Oakland, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Sacred Heart Nursing Home in Austin. Diane Carrol Sutlief was born on September 29, 1948, to Irvin Harold and Berdelle (Olson) Sutlief in Albert Lea, Minnesota. She graduated from Albert Lea Senior High in 1967 after temporarily withdrawing from school for a year to help her family after the early passing of her father with whom she shared a special bond. While in high school she worked in her family’s restaurant – Paul’s Café in Albert Lea. In 1967, on a trip to visit her sister, she met the love of her life. Though having grown up only 20 miles apart, they met in El Paso, Texas where he was attending basic training for the Army. On April 23, 1968, she married Alan Charles Srp in Hawaii when he was on leave from serving in the Vietnam War. Diane was known for her hard work in the service industry in the Austin area. After having four children, she went back to school and gained her nursing degree. She took the best care of all those she served as a nurse and retired from Sacred Heart in 2013. Diane was a talented artist and quilter and enjoyed sharing her skills with her grandchildren and those around her. She was known for her generosity and selflessness – taking in her mother with Alzheimer’s disease, caring for elderly neighbors, baking goodies to share and helping anyone in need. She cherished her life on the farm, the change of seasons, watching the birds, and most of all she loved her family.

Diane is survived by her husband, Alan Srp of Oakland, Minnesota; her children, Lance (Jennifer) Srp of Austin, Minnesota, Frank (Sarah) Srp of Kasson, Minnesota, Donald (Christine) Srp of Mesa, Arizona, and Lacy (Jesse) Van Hill of Grand Meadow, Minnesota; her grandchildren, Allison, Landon, Natalie, Chase, Raegan, Annalise, and Lorelei; sisters, Barbara (Doyle) Quillin, and Nancy (Bill) Johnson; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and aunts. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Berdelle Sutlief; and her bother-in-law Gary Srp.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. The family asks that you do something kind for someone else in memory of Diane Srp. A special thank you to Mayo Clinic Hospice and Sacred Heart Care Center for their wonderful care. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.